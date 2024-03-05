USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Prepares Ordnance in the Red Sea

240202-N-DH019-2035 RED SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) A Sailor prepares ordnance for transport aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Feb. 2. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

