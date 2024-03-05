USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

240229-N-WJ225-1002 RED SEA (Feb. 29, 2024) Sailors prepare an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the "Wildcats" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, for flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Feb. 29. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

