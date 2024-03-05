USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Flight Operations in the Red Sea

240130-N-WJ225-1012 RED SEA (Jan. 30, 2024) A lieutenant directs the takeoff of an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, from the flight deck onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Jan. 30. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

by PO3 Samantha Alaman [Image 5 of 5]