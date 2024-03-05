Equipment Layout

U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Dulansky, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, gets his equipment inspected during the State Best Warrior Competition March 10, 2024, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024