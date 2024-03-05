U.S. Army Brandon Lu, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, completes an equipment layout during the State Best Warrior Competition March 10, 2024, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins)

