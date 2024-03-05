Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equipment Layout [Image 3 of 4]

    Equipment Layout

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brandon Lu, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, completes an equipment layout during the State Best Warrior Competition March 10, 2024, at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alexandria Higgins)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 14:15
    VIRIN: 240310-A-AE768-1509
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    This work, Equipment Layout [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

