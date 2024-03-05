Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Routine Flight Quarters in the Gulf of Thailand [Image 4 of 6]

    Routine Flight Quarters in the Gulf of Thailand

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 23, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Connor Breslow, a native of La Puente, California, operates a tow tractor on the flight deck aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 06:41
    Photo ID: 8279498
    VIRIN: 240223-N-JS660-1130
    Resolution: 8069x5379
    Size: 13.42 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Hometown: LA PUENTE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Flight Quarters in the Gulf of Thailand [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Flight Quarters
    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    USS Somerset
    VMM 165

