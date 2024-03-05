Routine Flight Quarters in the Gulf of Thailand

GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 23, 2024) A CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “White Knights” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), flies by the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

