Engineers in the German Army set a control check point at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, March 9, 2024, during Allied Spirit 24. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:58 Photo ID: 8279167 VIRIN: 240309-Z-HY815-1004 Resolution: 3855x5783 Size: 13.54 MB Location: HOHENFELS, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German Army engineers conduct security operations at Allied Spirit 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.