    German Army engineers conduct security operations at Allied Spirit 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Engineers in the German Army set a control check point at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, March 9, 2024, during Allied Spirit 24. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8279167
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-HY815-1004
    Resolution: 3855x5783
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    This work, German Army engineers conduct security operations at Allied Spirit 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

