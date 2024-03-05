German Army engineer conduct security training at Allied Spirit 24

German Army engineers lay concertina wire on a road at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Allied Spirit 24. Setting control checkpoints and pulling security is a vital part of the initial phase of the multinational exercise. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.

