Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel [Image 16 of 22]

    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Austin Thomas 

    Army Futures Command

    As part of the special SXSW 2024 Crossover Day the Agents of Change panel celebrates the groundbreaking contributions of women within the Army’s civilian and military workforce and will explore leadership, talent management, and breaking glass ceilings. Brig, Gen. Stehpanie Ahern, US Army Directorate of Concepts, Futures & Concepts Center, Mrs. Hong Miller, Army Futures Command, Human Capital Director, Ms. Lauren Brennan, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, and Ms. Ann Petrock, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, discuss and answer questions on the Department of the Army’s transformational leader, Army Futures Command designs for the concepts, technologies, and equipment that will shape the Army of the future. The panel took place during South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) Thursday, March 7th, 2024, Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by: Austin Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8279096
    VIRIN: 240307-O-FD004-1782
    Resolution: 4430x3648
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel [Image 22 of 22], by Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel
    Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SXSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT