Agents of Change: The Women Transforming the Army Panel

As part of the special SXSW 2024 Crossover Day the Agents of Change panel celebrates the groundbreaking contributions of women within the Army’s civilian and military workforce and will explore leadership, talent management, and breaking glass ceilings. Brig, Gen. Stehpanie Ahern, US Army Directorate of Concepts, Futures & Concepts Center, Mrs. Hong Miller, Army Futures Command, Human Capital Director, Ms. Lauren Brennan, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, and Ms. Ann Petrock, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, discuss and answer questions on the Department of the Army’s transformational leader, Army Futures Command designs for the concepts, technologies, and equipment that will shape the Army of the future. The panel took place during South by Southwest (SXSW 2024) Thursday, March 7th, 2024, Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by: Austin Thomas)

