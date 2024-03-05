Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Duy Nguyen 

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General, meets with soldiers from a Patriot battery at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 20, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 08:05
    Photo ID: 8278967
    VIRIN: 240220-A-EJ424-6603
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation
    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation
    Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    Air Defense
    Patriot
    soldiers
    people first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT