Lt. Gen. Frank Battlefield Circulation

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General, recognizes soldiers for excellence from a Patriot battery at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 20, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo).

