A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) engages targets while training on crew-served weapons during Trojan Footprint 24 near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 3, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe remains committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 07:43 Photo ID: 8278951 VIRIN: 240303-Z-JU983-3016 Resolution: 6213x4142 Size: 13.51 MB Location: BG Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Green Berets hone combat marksmanship skills during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.