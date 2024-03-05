Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Green Berets hone combat marksmanship skills during Trojan Footprint 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Green Berets hone combat marksmanship skills during Trojan Footprint 24

    BULGARIA

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Bulgarian special operations forces soldier fires the weapon of a U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Trojan Footprint near Sofia, Bulgaria, March 3, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Army photo taken by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 07:43
    Location: BG
    NATO
    Green Berets
    SOCEUR
    1-10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    LSGE 24
    Trojan Footprint 24

