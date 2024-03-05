EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy EOD Static Line and Free Fall Jump

U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, conduct surface training on improvised explosive devices and convention ordnance as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

