    EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy Conduct Surface IED and Conventional Ordnance Training [Image 4 of 4]

    EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy Conduct Surface IED and Conventional Ordnance Training

    THAILAND

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, and Members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct surface training on improvised explosive devices and convention ordnance as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 in Chonburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 01:47
    Photo ID: 8278846
    VIRIN: 240229-N-DB921-9838
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, EODMU5 Royal Thai Navy Conduct Surface IED and Conventional Ordnance Training [Image 4 of 4], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

