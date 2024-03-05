Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater [Image 12 of 12]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater

    MARION, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus pose with the local chapter of the VFW in and Navy veteran and former member of the first established Navy choir at Naval Base San Diego, David Thomas, who joined the choir in 1956, following the choir’s performance at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va. National tours allow all units from the Navy Band to honor veterans in each community they visit with musical tributes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:21
    Photo ID: 8278821
    VIRIN: 240308-N-OA196-1074
    Location: MARION, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Sea Chanters
    Marion VA
    Lincoln Theater
    2024 National Tour

