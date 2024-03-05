Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater

Members of the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus pose with the local chapter of the VFW in and Navy veteran and former member of the first established Navy choir at Naval Base San Diego, David Thomas, who joined the choir in 1956, following the choir’s performance at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va. National tours allow all units from the Navy Band to honor veterans in each community they visit with musical tributes.

