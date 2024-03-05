Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater [Image 11 of 12]

    Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater

    MARION, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    A Navy veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star meets Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., and Musician 1st Class Ryan Connelly, from New Freedom, Pa., following the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., the third stop on the ensemble’s 2024 nation tour covering five states across 21 days, traveling more than 2500 miles. National tours allow all units from the Navy Band to honor veterans in each community they visit with musical tributes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:21
    Photo ID: 8278820
    VIRIN: 240308-N-OA196-1066
    Resolution: 5597x3724
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: MARION, VA, US
    Hometown: NEW FREEDOM, PA, US
    Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Sea Chanters
    Marion VA
    Lincoln Theater
    2024 National Tour

