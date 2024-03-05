A Navy veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star meets Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., and Musician 1st Class Ryan Connelly, from New Freedom, Pa., following the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., the third stop on the ensemble’s 2024 nation tour covering five states across 21 days, traveling more than 2500 miles. National tours allow all units from the Navy Band to honor veterans in each community they visit with musical tributes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 23:21 Photo ID: 8278820 VIRIN: 240308-N-OA196-1066 Resolution: 5597x3724 Size: 10.46 MB Location: MARION, VA, US Hometown: NEW FREEDOM, PA, US Hometown: ROANOKE, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at historic Lincoln Theater [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.