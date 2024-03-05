Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Readiness Division Completes ACFT During Annual Training [Image 3 of 3]

    63rd Readiness Division Completes ACFT During Annual Training

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during annual training, Mar. 7, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The Army Reserve conducts the ACFT to assess Soldiers' physical readiness, ensure they are prepared for the rigors of military service and to ensure they maintain maximum operational effectiveness in support of U.S. national defense.

    (Photos and Video by Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8278593
    VIRIN: 240307-A-PI744-1690
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 309.11 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division Completes ACFT During Annual Training [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

