63rd Readiness Division Completes ACFT During Annual Training

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 63rd Readiness Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during annual training, Mar. 7, 2024, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The Army Reserve conducts the ACFT to assess Soldiers' physical readiness, ensure they are prepared for the rigors of military service and to ensure they maintain maximum operational effectiveness in support of U.S. national defense.



(Photos and Video by Army Sgt. 1st Class Chris Oposnow, 63rd Readiness Division Public Affairs Office)

