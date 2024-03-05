Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings [Image 2 of 2]

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM Logistics Center Director Brian Wood answers questions following his presentation at the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry event held March 5-7 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ALC is involved in every stage of the life cycle of a weapons system — from acquisition to development, through modernization and ultimately disposal or demilitarization. Wood highlighted the top 10 challenges he faces and where industry partners can provide assistance, but he focused on the top three: obsolescence, long lead times and raw material availability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8278196
    VIRIN: 240305-A-CT301-1631
    Resolution: 5132x3207
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings
    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Brian Wood
    AMCOM Logistics Center
    APBI
    Advance Planning Briefings to Industry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT