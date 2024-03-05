AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

AMCOM Logistics Center Director Brian Wood answers questions following his presentation at the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry event held March 5-7 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The ALC is involved in every stage of the life cycle of a weapons system — from acquisition to development, through modernization and ultimately disposal or demilitarization. Wood highlighted the top 10 challenges he faces and where industry partners can provide assistance, but he focused on the top three: obsolescence, long lead times and raw material availability.

Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US