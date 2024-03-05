Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings [Image 1 of 2]

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor welcomes attendees to the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry event held March 5-7 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. APBI provides a forum for information exchange and discussion between industry, academia and government participants. It is also a platform for the more than 70 tenant agencies on the arsenal to forecast their anticipated acquisition needs and future opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8278195
    VIRIN: 240305-A-CT301-2347
    Resolution: 5106x3191
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings
    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    APBI
    Advance Planning Briefings to Industry
    Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT