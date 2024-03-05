Aviation and Missile Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor welcomes attendees to the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry event held March 5-7 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. APBI provides a forum for information exchange and discussion between industry, academia and government participants. It is also a platform for the more than 70 tenant agencies on the arsenal to forecast their anticipated acquisition needs and future opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8278195
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-CT301-2347
|Resolution:
|5106x3191
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM leaders stress obsolescence, supply chain risks, partnerships during industry briefings
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT