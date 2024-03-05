Redstone industry event connects small businesses with prime contractors

The Aviation and Missile Command Office of Small Business Programs facilitates their annual matchmaking sessions during the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry, March 5-7 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Similar in concept to speed dating, ABPI matchmaking facilitates connections and relationships by pairing small businesses with large corporations in 10-minute increments.

