    Redstone industry event connects small businesses with prime contractors [Image 2 of 2]

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The Aviation and Missile Command Office of Small Business Programs facilitates their annual matchmaking sessions during the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry, March 5-7 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Similar in concept to speed dating, ABPI matchmaking facilitates connections and relationships by pairing small businesses with large corporations in 10-minute increments.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 15:28
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redstone industry event connects small businesses with prime contractors [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    small business
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    APBI
    Advance Planning Briefings to Industry

