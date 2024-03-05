The Aviation and Missile Command Office of Small Business Programs facilitates their annual matchmaking sessions during the 2024 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry, March 5-7 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. This year, 14 prime contractors participated. Outside of APBI, many small businesses would never have an opportunity to meet with large businesses one-on-one and let them know what type of work they do and how they can support the Army.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2024 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8278179
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-CT301-3346
|Resolution:
|5865x4008
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Redstone industry event connects small businesses with prime contractors [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Redstone industry event connects small businesses with prime contractors
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT