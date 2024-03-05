Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, (second from left), and Singapore Chief of Defence Vice Adm. Aaron Beng, (middle), and other senior military officers attend a distinguished speaker dialogue at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College in Singapore on March 8, 2024. For more than 55 years, the U.S. and Singapore have forged an expansive and enduring relationship based on mutual economic interests, robust security and defense cooperation, and enduring people-to-people ties, making Singapore one of the strongest bilateral partners to the U.S. in Southeast Asia. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 08:02 Photo ID: 8276939 VIRIN: 240308-N-BD629-1009 Resolution: 4457x2965 Size: 2.21 MB Location: SG Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Speaks at Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.