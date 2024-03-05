Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Speaks at Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Speaks at Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College

    SINGAPORE

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Members of the Singapore Armed Forces attend a distinguished speaker dialogue with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Singapore Chief of Defence Vice Adm. Aaron Beng at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College in Singapore on March 8, 2024. For more than 55 years, the U.S. and Singapore have forged an expansive and enduring relationship based on mutual economic interests, robust security and defense cooperation, and enduring people-to-people ties, making Singapore one of the strongest bilateral partners to the U.S. in Southeast Asia. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Speaks at Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

