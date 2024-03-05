Members of the Singapore Armed Forces attend a distinguished speaker dialogue with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Singapore Chief of Defence Vice Adm. Aaron Beng at the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College in Singapore on March 8, 2024. For more than 55 years, the U.S. and Singapore have forged an expansive and enduring relationship based on mutual economic interests, robust security and defense cooperation, and enduring people-to-people ties, making Singapore one of the strongest bilateral partners to the U.S. in Southeast Asia. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.08.2024 08:02 Photo ID: 8276938 VIRIN: 240308-N-BD629-1104 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.54 MB Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Speaks at Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.