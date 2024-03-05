Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATC Director visits Munich Business School [Image 1 of 2]

    CATC Director visits Munich Business School

    BY, GERMANY

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Scott Ghiringhelli 

    7th Army Training Command

    Lt. Col. Austin Luher, Director of the 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms Training Center, had the opportunity to work with students at the Munich Business School during a practical exercise on leadership. With his extensive experience as a U.S. Army officer for the past 18 years and his Master of Business Administration degree, which he earned while serving in the Army, Luher shared his valuable perspective on leadership.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 04:20
    Photo ID: 8276729
    VIRIN: 240307-A-JV106-3398
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 272.58 KB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Director visits Munich Business School [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Ghiringhelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CATC Director visits Munich Business School
    CATC Director visits Munich Business School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    CATC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT