    CATC Director Shares Leadership Insight with Munich Business School Students

    CATC Director visits Munich Business School

    Photo By Scott Ghiringhelli | Lt. Col. Austin Luher, Director of the 7th Army Training Command Combined Arms...... read more read more

    MUNCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Story

    7th Army Training Command

    MUNICH, Germany - Lt. Col. Austin Luher from the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) spoke with students at the Munich Business School about leadership on Mar. 7, 2024. Luher shared his leadership perspective based on his 18-year experience as a U.S. Army officer and a Master of Business Administration degree earned while serving in the Army.

    Luher opened the discussion with his basic leadership principles, including self-assessment and integrity.

    “Knowing who you are as a person is a fundamental aspect of Leadership,” said Luher.

    The class consisted of students from diverse backgrounds across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

    Students showed interest in Luher’s background in data analysis. He discussed how leaders can make data-driven decisions rather than relying solely on personal experience. He also emphasized the importance of leaders having a clear understanding of their teams’ strengths and weaknesses.

    “Understanding everybody’s strengths, what they do well, and also understanding everyone’s weaknesses so that ideally you can leverage all the strengths in a team,” said Luher.

    Luher discussed his philosophy and different leadership philosophies with the class.

    “I see myself as a team captain as opposed to a coach,“ Luher said. “I’m the one assuming the risk, I’m the one leading the team toward that common goal, but at the same time, I’m rolling up my sleeves and participating with the team on the field to achieve that collective goal.”

    7ATC leads efforts to develop interoperability between allied and partnered nations through outreach events that educate future multinational leaders about the U.S. Army.

