    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (March 7, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during the McAleese and Associate’s 15th Annual Defense Programs Conference in Washington, D.C., March 7. Franchetti spoke about America’s Warfighting Navy and how we need to put more ready players on the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Franchetti Speaks at McAleese Defense Programs Conference [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    McAleese
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

