CNO Franchetti Speaks at McAleese Defense Programs Conference

WASHINGTON (March 7, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during the McAleese and Associate’s 15th Annual Defense Programs Conference in Washington, D.C., March 7. Franchetti spoke about America’s Warfighting Navy and how we need to put more ready players on the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B. Zingaro)

