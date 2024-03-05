U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Poteet, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, trains members of the 1st SOSFS during a Female Defender Initiative meeting at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 21, 2024. FDI creates a safe environment where Airmen can build healthy working relationships through education and discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:41 Photo ID: 8276090 VIRIN: 240221-F-HK519-1030 Resolution: 5474x3642 Size: 2.13 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.