Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers [Image 3 of 3]

    Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Poteet, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, trains members of the 1st SOSFS during a Female Defender Initiative meeting at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 21, 2024. FDI creates a safe environment where Airmen can build healthy working relationships through education and discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8276090
    VIRIN: 240221-F-HK519-1030
    Resolution: 5474x3642
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers
    Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers
    Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT