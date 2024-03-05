U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Poteet, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, trains members of the 1st SOSFS during a Female Defender Initiative meeting at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 21, 2024. FDI creates a safe environment where Airmen can build healthy working relationships through education and discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|02.21.2024
|03.07.2024 17:41
|8276090
|240221-F-HK519-1030
|5474x3642
|2.13 MB
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|1
|0
Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers
