Female Defender Initiative: Breaking down barriers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Thomas, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Alpha Flight sergeant, trains members of the 1st SOSFS during a Female Defender Initiative meeting at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 21, 2024. FDI creates an environment where Airmen can build healthy working relationships through education and discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US