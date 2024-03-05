Exercise Typhoon Fox prepares SCANG Airmen for Multi-Dimensional Threats

The South Carolina Air National Guard conducts exercise Typhoon Fox to enhance readiness and response capabilities by simulating a wide array of potential threats Feb. 29 through March 2, 2024. The three-day exercise focused on executing operations within an adversary's Weapons Engagement Zone (WEZ) to prepare personnel for various challenges ranging from ground attacks to sophisticated cyber and ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)

