    Exercise Typhoon Fox prepares SCANG Airmen for Multi-Dimensional Threats [Image 5 of 8]

    Exercise Typhoon Fox prepares SCANG Airmen for Multi-Dimensional Threats

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The South Carolina Air National Guard conducts exercise Typhoon Fox to enhance readiness and response capabilities by simulating a wide array of potential threats Feb. 29 through March 2, 2024. The three-day exercise focused on executing operations within an adversary's Weapons Engagement Zone (WEZ) to prepare personnel for various challenges ranging from ground attacks to sophisticated cyber and ballistic missile threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:13
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
    McEntire JNGB
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    SC Air Guard

