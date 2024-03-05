Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits

Soldiers are encouraged to update their DD Form 93s in the Integrated Personnel and Pay System, or IPPS-A, during the annual Army-wide personnel asset inventory, or PAI. As the official document of a service member’s record of emergency data, the DD 93 is one of the most important documents a Soldier will complete, designating next of kin notification, beneficiaries and more. The PAI is scheduled to be complete March 15 for the active component and May 31 for the Army Reserve and National Guard components. (Photo by Fonda Bock, U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

