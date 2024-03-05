Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Soldiers are encouraged to update their DD Form 93s in the Integrated Personnel and Pay System, or IPPS-A, during the annual Army-wide personnel asset inventory, or PAI. As the official document of a service member’s record of emergency data, the DD 93 is one of the most important documents a Soldier will complete, designating next of kin notification, beneficiaries and more. The PAI is scheduled to be complete March 15 for the active component and May 31 for the Army Reserve and National Guard components. (Photo by Fonda Bock, U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8275508
    VIRIN: 240307-O-OT312-4375
    Resolution: 3677x2181
    Size: 718.85 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits [Image 2 of 2], by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits
    Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    PAI
    DD Form 93
    Personnel Asset Inventory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT