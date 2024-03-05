Master Sgt. Kai Waconda Waters, G3 Operations NCO, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, initials by her name during identification checks for the annual Army-wide personnel asset inventory, or PAI. The goal of the PAI is to account for each Soldier and for each Soldier to account for his/her record and assign preferred benefits. This will improve the accuracy of accountability and slotting data in the Integrated Personnel and Pay System, or IPPS-A, which informs the Army’s readiness and manning cycles. (Photo by Fonda Bock, U.S. Army Human Resources Command)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:19 Photo ID: 8275501 VIRIN: 240307-O-OT312-3369 Resolution: 5511x3689 Size: 1.83 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers encouraged to update DD Form 93 during PAI, to prevent delays in care, benefits [Image 2 of 2], by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.