    Minot AFB welcomes Airmen home from Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Minot AFB welcomes Airmen home from Bomber Task Force deployment

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alexander Clark, 5th Operations Support Squadron intel systems technician (left), poses for a photo with his family upon returning from a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 6, 2024. BTF missions offer opportunities for U.S. integration with allies and regional partners, as well as theater familiarization for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

