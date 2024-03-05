Minot AFB welcomes Airmen home from Bomber Task Force deployment

Senior Airman Alexander Clark, 5th Operations Support Squadron intel systems technician (left), poses for a photo with his family upon returning from a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 6, 2024. BTF missions offer opportunities for U.S. integration with allies and regional partners, as well as theater familiarization for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

