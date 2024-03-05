U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Campbell, 69th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge, is greeted by Team Minot leaders upon returning from a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 6, 2024. BTF missions familiarize Airmen with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Command areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 13:04 Photo ID: 8275161 VIRIN: 240306-F-VB725-1080 Resolution: 4749x3418 Size: 1.25 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minot AFB welcomes Airmen home from Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.