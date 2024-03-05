SECNAV Del Toro Presents Award to Commander of Peruvian Navy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Mar. 05, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro presents the Legion of Merit to Commander of the Peruvian Navy Admiral Luis Polar Figari. During the visit, Secretary Del Toro reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the U.S. Navy and Peruvian Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

