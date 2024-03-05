Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Presents Award to Commander of Peruvian Navy [Image 2 of 3]

    SECNAV Del Toro Presents Award to Commander of Peruvian Navy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (Mar. 05, 2024) – Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro presents the Legion of Merit to Commander of the Peruvian Navy Admiral Luis Polar Figari. During the visit, Secretary Del Toro reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the U.S. Navy and Peruvian Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jared Mancuso)

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Presents Award to Commander of Peruvian Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECNAV
    Marine Corps
    Award
    US NAVY
    Department of the Navy
    Merit

