U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy’s Drone Racing Team member, Andrew Fedora, flies a small unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) on Feb. 28, 2024 in the Holaday Athletic Center. The competition squad was launched in 2019 to help promote S.T.E.M. career fields and prepare cadets for future roles in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:46 Photo ID: 8275112 VIRIN: 240228-F-YD678-1018 Resolution: 4282x2852 Size: 2.33 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Drone Racing Team [Image 7 of 7], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.