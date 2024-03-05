Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Drone Racing Team [Image 2 of 7]

    USAFA Drone Racing Team

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy’s Drone Racing Team member, Luke Hinge, flies a small unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) on Feb. 28, 2024 in the Holaday Athletic Center. The competition squad was launched in 2019 to help promote S.T.E.M. career fields and prepare cadets for future roles in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

