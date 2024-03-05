Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALFEX 2024 [Image 16 of 21]

    CALFEX 2024

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment Alpha company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires the M240 Bravo during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Rodriguez Live fire Complex, Republic of Korea, on January 09, 2024. CALFEX is done to demonstrate the unit’s ability to enhance interoperability and lethality within the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8274656
    VIRIN: 240109-A-GU297-1011
    Resolution: 5213x2707
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR
    4ID
    CALFEX
    COMCAM
    Republic of Korea
    Eighth Army
    2 SBCT

