CALFEX 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment bravo company, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, assault an objective during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Rodriguez Live fire Complex, Republic of Korea, on January 06, 2024. CALFEX is done to demonstrate the unit’s ability to enhance interoperability and lethality within the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

