    5th SFG(A) Legionnaires Visit Sierra Vista High School

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A Green Beret assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) speaks with a Sierra Vista High School student during a recruitment event on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. The purpose of the visit was to support local recruitment efforts and to boost community outreach efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    This work, 5th SFG(A) Legionnaires Visit Sierra Vista High School, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

