5th SFG(A) Legionnaires Visit Sierra Vista High School

A Green Beret assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) speaks with a Sierra Vista High School student during a recruitment event on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. The purpose of the visit was to support local recruitment efforts and to boost community outreach efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

