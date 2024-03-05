Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Medic Focus 2024 [Image 13 of 17]

    Pacific Medic Focus 2024

    WATKINS LTA, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 560th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance), and Korean Service Corps Soldiers, carries casualties on a litter to a HH-60 helicopter during exercise Pacific Medic Focus 2024, at Walker LTA, Republic of Korea, on March 6, 2024. Pacific Medic Focus was to Maintain the highest level of medical readiness by exercising expeditionary deployment capabilities within the Korean Theater of Operation (KTO) to support 8th Army units with coordinated Health Service Support (HSS) and Force Health Protection (FHP). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 03:26
    Location: WATKINS LTA, KR
    Medical
    8th Army
    Medics
    Republic of Korea
    65th MED
    168th MMB

