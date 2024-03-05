U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Watt, assigned to the 135th Forward Resuscitative & Surgical Detachment, prepares for a mock surgery during exercise Pacific Medic Focus 2024, at Walker LTA, Republic of Korea, on March 6, 2024. Pacific Medic Focus was to Maintain the highest level of medical readiness by exercising expeditionary deployment capabilities within the Korean Theater of Operation (KTO) to support 8th Army units with coordinated Health Service Support (HSS) and Force Health Protection (FHP). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios)

