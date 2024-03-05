Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Xavier Lee

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xavier Lee, 51st Medical Group medical technician primary care flight, conducts a vitals assessment on a patient at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 6, 2024. Lee admits patients, assesses their vital signs, readies them for medical examinations and aids doctors in procedures, ensuring that both Airmen and families have their medical needs taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

