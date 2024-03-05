U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xavier Lee, 51st Medical Group medical technician primary care flight, conducts a vitals assessment on a patient at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 6, 2024. Lee admits patients, assesses their vital signs, readies them for medical examinations and aids doctors in procedures, ensuring that both Airmen and families have their medical needs taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 00:55
|Photo ID:
|8274403
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-YU621-1005
|Resolution:
|5778x3844
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Xavier Lee [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT