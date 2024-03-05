Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Xavier Lee [Image 1 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Xavier Lee

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xavier Lee, 51st Medical Group medical technician primary care flight, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 6, 2024. Lee was the Mustang of the Week, which is a title given to individuals who show exemplary effort, skill and knowledge within the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Medical
    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st MDG
    Mustang of the Week

