U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Xavier Lee, 51st Medical Group medical technician primary care flight, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 6, 2024. Lee was the Mustang of the Week, which is a title given to individuals who show exemplary effort, skill and knowledge within the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 00:56
|Photo ID:
|8274402
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-YU621-1002
|Resolution:
|5588x3718
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Xavier Lee [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT